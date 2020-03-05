Global Joint Reconstruction Market 2019 Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2023

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Joint Reconstruction Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Joint reconstruction involves rebuilding the architecture of a joint to restore its proper function and to reduce a patient’s pain. Some forms of joint reconstruction include total hip replacement, total knee replacement, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) reconstruction, and chondroplasty.

In total hip replacement, physicians replace the damaged bone and cartilage with prosthetic components. They remove the damaged femoral head and place a metal stem into the hollow center of the femur. They then use a metal or ceramic ball to replace the femoral head. They replace the damaged cartilage lining the acetabulum with a metal socket, holding it in place with screws or cement. Surgeons then place a plastic, ceramic, or metal spacer between the prosthetic ball-and-socket surfaces to provide a smoothly gliding surface.

Key Players Analysis: Aesculap Implants System

Abs Corporation

Acumed

Arthrex

Conformis

Conmed

Corin

Depuy Synthes

Djo Global

Exactech

Integra Lifesciences

Microport Orthopedics

Omnilife Science

Ortho Development

Skeletal Dynamics

Smith & Nephew

Segmentation by product type:

Knee

Hip

Ankle

Other

Segmentation by application:

Children

Adults

Senior Citizens

Atheles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents:

Global Joint Reconstruction Market Research Report 2019

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Joint Reconstruction Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global Joint Reconstruction Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Joint Reconstruction Revenue Market Status

Chapter 7: Analysis of Joint Reconstruction Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Global Joint Reconstruction Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Joint Reconstruction Industry 2019

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Joint Reconstruction with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Joint Reconstruction Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Joint Reconstruction Market Research Report