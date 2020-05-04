Global IT Training Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global IT Training Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global IT Training Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (CGSFirebrand Global Knowledge IBMNew Horizon Avnet Academy CorpexDellExecuTrainExitCertified Fast LaneGP Strategies HPILX Group Infopro Learning Infosec Institute ITpreneursKoenig SolutionsLearning Tree International Learnsocial NetCom LearningNIITOnlc Training Centers QASAP SkillSoft TATA Interactive System Technology Transfer ServiceTTA)

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

Scope of the Global IT Training Market Report

This report studies the IT Training market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Training market by product type and applications/end industries.

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

The global IT Training market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Training.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global IT Training Market Segment by Manufacturers

CGS

Firebrand

Global Knowledge

IBM

New Horizon

Avnet Academy

Corpex

Dell

ExecuTrain

ExitCertified

Fast Lane

GP Strategies

HP

ILX Group

Infopro Learning

Infosec Institute

ITpreneurs

Koenig Solutions

Learning Tree International

Learnsocial

NetCom Learning

NIIT

Onlc Training Centers

QA

SAP

SkillSoft

TATA Interactive System

Technology Transfer Service

TTA

Global IT Training Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global IT Training Market Segment by Type

Infrastructure

Development

Database

Security

Global IT Training Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Individuals

SMEs

Enterprise

Government Organizations

Military

Some of the Points cover in Global IT Training Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe IT Training Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of IT Training Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global IT Training Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global IT Training Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global IT Training Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: IT Training Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: IT Training Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

