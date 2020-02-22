Global IT Robotic Automation Market | Thematic Research And Strategies Through Analysis of Top Most Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “IT Robotic Automation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The IT robotic automation market report provides analysis for the period 2014–2024, wherein 2016 to 2024 is the forecast and 2015 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in the growth of the IT robotic automation market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn).The report provides brief analysis for the regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America. The IT robotic automation market has been segmented by solutions into tools and services. These are further segmented into model-based application tools and process-based application tools. The services are further studied based on professional and training services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, integration &development, and BPO services.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Scope of the Report

The IT robotic automation market has been segmented based on solutions (tools and services), by tools (model based and process based), by services (professional and training) and by professional (consulting, integration &development, and BPO). Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global IT robotic automation market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive IT robotic automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IT robotic automation market growth.

Global IT Robotic Automation Market: Competitive Dynamics

The IT robotic automation market involves robotic automation technology providers and robotic automation service providers. The major providers of IT robotic automation includes Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Appian, IPSoft, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, Capgemini, Genfour, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., and UiPath SRL. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global IT robotic automation market is segmented as below:

Global IT Robotic Automation Market, by Type

Tools

Model Based

Process Based

Services

Professional

Consulting

Integration &Development

BPO

Training

Global IT Robotic Automation Market, by Geography

North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– The U.K

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

