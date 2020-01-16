Global IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027” worldwide.

There is a constant pressure on the IT managers in order to ensure the high performance and availability of IT environment of their organization. The task is growing even more difficult with enterprises embracing a diverse mix of IT delivery models – from on-premise infrastructures and outsourced services to private and public cloud services.

With the constantly changing inter-relationships between these services, there is a dire need for a unified view of all the infrastructures, on which the business rely. IT Management as a Service has emerged as a compelling alternative for IT administration and optimization process, by utilizing uses big data analytics and vendors’ expertise.

In general, the idea behind IT management as a service is that a service provider will host and operate core IT management functions in a remote, multi-tenant cloud. It helps to boost service levels, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market: Market Overview

Although, IT management as a service has a huge potential regarding growth and adoption, currently it consists of a heterogeneous collection of established and emerging, technologies and standards. This is mainly due to involvement of a wide range of market sectors.

In recent years, broadening acceptance of public cloud services has inverted the traditional IT management ecosystem, moving management services to the cloud while preserving on-premises or hybrid computing and infrastructure. Initially, there were security fears regarding losing control over data and reluctance to let go of the private management stack. However, the awareness to make IT more efficient and productive is now taking priority.

IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market: Market Dynamics

Major drivers expected to propel the adoption IT management as a service are – growth in adoption of cloud based services, ITMaaS enables enterprises to concentrate their core operations as the IT service providers handle the IT management problems and high cost of conventional IT management platforms and tools.

Additionally, increasing number of enterprises that have become comfortable with SaaS and IaaS, are adopting ITMaaS. Today, traditional and risk-averse enterprises are also breaking the internal barriers to cloud adoption and are moving over the concerns regarding loss of direct control or security issues. These enterprises are accelerating broader cloud initiatives such as IT management as a service, disaster recovery as a service and cloud-hosted virtual desktop infrastructure.

However, the global market for IT management as a service faces challenges such as issues regarding multi tenancy, compliance & security of business data, increasing popularity of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) concept and problems regarding profile management.

IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market: Market Segmentation

Global IT management as a service market can be segmented on the basis application and regions.

On the basis of application, the market can be classified as systems & network monitoring and management, problem management & resource utilization, and capacity planning & billing.

On the basis of regions, the market is classified as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa

IT Management as a Service (ITMaaS) Market: Key Market Players

Key players operating in the global IT management as a service market are Optanix, High Point Solutions, FUJITSU, CA, Microsoft, LabTech Software, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, Frontier Technology Limited AXELOS Limited, and Quest Media & Supplies, Inc.

