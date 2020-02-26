Global Isoprene Market 2017 – 2022 : Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SIBUR, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ZEON Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Isoprene Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Isoprene Market: Overview

Isoprene, which is essentially an industrial chemical that is used to manufacture various products including synthetic rubber, automotive parts, medicine, pesticide, and other refined chemical products, such as linalool, pyrethrum, plant alcohol, VE, and perfume. The demand in the global isoprene market expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 owing to their highly useful physical, chemical, and mechanical characteristics.

This report on the global isoprene market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. The isoprene market report comprises an exhaustive executive summary that includes a market overview that provides basic information about various segments of the market for isoprene. This section also provides details and data analysis of the global isoprene market with respect to the segments based on product, application, end user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises SWOT Analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. Another aspect of this section is that it provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players. This aim of the report is to present a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global isoprene market.

Global Isoprene Market: Segmentations

Based on product, the global isoprene market has been segmented into polymer grade and chemical grade, whereas on the basis of end-users, the isoprene market has been bifurcated into tires, adhesives, industrial rubber, and others. Application-wise, the global market for isoprene is classified into polyisoprene, isobutylene-isoprene rubber, styrene-isoprene styrene, and specialty chemicals. The size of the market for isoprene and its forecasted values in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2022. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global soft tissue allografts market has been categorized into major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Nordic), Asia Pacific except Japan (India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Nigeria, and Israel). The size of the market and its forecasted valuations for each of these regions as well as the mentioned countries have been given for the period from 2017 to 2022, along with their independent CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

A number of prominent companies that are currently holding a position of strength have been profiled in the report, providing information such as business overview, product portfolio, sales data and key financials, and recent strategic developments such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and alliances. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SIBUR, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ZEON Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., JSR Corporation, Finetech Industry Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang, DuPont, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Fortrec Chemicals and Petroleum Pte Ltd., Braskem, GlycosBio, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Bridgestone Corporation are some of the key companies profiled in this report on the global isoprene market.

