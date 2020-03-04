Global Isocyanates Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Isocyanates Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Isocyanates Market: By Type (Aromatic Diisocyanate and Aliphatic), By Application (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Elastomers, Binders and Others), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Footwear, Electronics, Packaging, and Others) and By Region-Forecast till 2023

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31778

Market analysis

Fuelled by the solid interest for isocyanate polyurethane foam, the worldwide isocyanate deals have flooded essentially over the recent years. The global isocyanates market is relied upon to post a compound yearly growth rate of 7.03% amid the evaluation time frame (2018-2023). A gigantic development of end-user enterprises, particularly the automotive and construction sector is giving a stimulus to the market. Rising economies are probably going to assume a critical job in pushing the market advances amid the survey time frame. Rising cognizance about the environment and expanded spotlight on development making the way for the major market players.

Market segmentation

The global isocyanates market is classified on the basis of its type, application, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the global isocyanates market is bifurcated into Aliphatic and Aromatic diisocyanate. On the basis of its application, the global isocyanates market is segmented into Flexible foam, Rigid Foam, Elastomers, Paints and coatings, Binders, Adhesives and Sealants, Others. Based on its end-user, the global isocyanates market is classified as Furniture, Building & Construction, Electronics, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global isocyanates market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Huntsman International LLC, Vencorex, Cangzhua Dahua Group Co. Ltd, Komho Mitsui Chemicals Corp, China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd, and Anderson Development, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Metsui Chemicals America, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, DowDuPont, Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the major players in the global isocyanates market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamic

5.1 Global Isocyanates Market

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Strong Growth in PU Foam Application Areas

5.1.2.2 Significant Growth of Industrial Base in Emerging Markets

5.1.2.3 Rising Demand in Construction Industry

5.1.2.4 Growth of the Polyurethane Market in Eastern Europe

5.1.2.5 High Adoption Rate of Electric Vehicles in Europe

5.1.2.6 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Growing Environmental Regulations

5.1.3.2 Availability of Isocyanate-Free Polyurethane Foam

5.1.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 High-Efficiency Bio-Based Isocyanates and Continuous Spending in R&D Activities

5.1.4.2 Capacity Expansion to Meet Global Demand

5.1.4.3 Increased Civil Engineering Construction in Europe

5.1.5 Challenge

5.1.5.1 Raw Material Availability and Price Instability

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Global Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Isocyanates Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 End-Use Industry

6.2 Global Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Pricing Analysis, 2015 – 2018 (USD/TON)

6.4 Raw Material Pricing Trends, 2015-2017 (USD/TON)

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31778

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]