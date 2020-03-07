Global IR Camera Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

New Study On “2019-2024 IR Camera Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

IR (infrared) cameras are non-contact devices that detect infrared heat & convert it into electrical signals. When processed, these signals produce thermal images on video screens and calculate the temperature. These cameras offer quantifiable, non-invasive, and non-contact solutions for thermal imaging. The global IR camera market will reach 5.77 billion USD by 2025 from 3.17 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 8.93% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America has led the market and will continue to dominate due to presence of large number of companies and rising demand for video surveillance. Asia – Pacific will show significant growth rate due to growing investments in defense sector and high demand for security and surveillance.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increased adoption of IR cameras in industrial and commercial applications for security and surveillance purposes will drive the market growth. Growing demand in areas such as detecting electrical defects, assessing moisture, and plumbing blockages & leaks identifications may further contribute to the IR camera market. On the other hand, inherent limitations associated with thermal energy such as reflection from shiny surfaces and the inability to see through glass may restrain the IR camera market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Lockheed Martin has chosen Raytheon to develop and deliver the next-generation Distributed Aperture System (DAS) for the F-35 fighter jet.

Framo, Maritime Partner, Norbit Aptomar, and NorLense have established the OSRV Group, which helps for the detection of oil spill using Aptomar’s radars and infrared cameras

