Global IQF Products market 2025Market Effectiveness, Business Strategies with Competitive Landscape Analysis

Individual quick freezing (IQF) is one of the major technology used to keep variety of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and sea food products fresh for longer duration and to streamline the supply chain of these with rare chances of loss or damage to the stored products. IQF or individual quick freezing is the process of quickly freezing each unit of product separately, by using cold air that is blown at a high speed on a fluidized bed. Products that are frozen using IQF technology have better flavor, texture and are more nutritious than product frozen with different methods. There are many manufacturers to produce IQF Products, such as Superior Foods Companies, SunOpta, Simplot, Titan Frozen Fruit, Gaotai, Jinyuan Agriculture, Junao, SCELTA, California Garlic Company, Eurial, Oxford Frozen Foods, etc. The IQF products industry is not a monopolized industry. There are many suppliers in the world. Europe and North America are the two main production regions, they are also the main consumption regions. More than 40% of the IQF Products were consumed in Europe, and more than 27% of the IQF Products were consumed in North America, more than 10% of the IQF Products were consumed in China, in the future, China is an important consumption region.

The global IQF Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the IQF Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of IQF Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of IQF Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global IQF Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global IQF Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IQF Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Superior Foods Companies

SunOpta

Simplot

Titan Frozen Fruit

Gaotai

Jinyuan Agriculture

Junao

SCELTA

California Garlic Company

Eurial

Oxford Frozen Foods

Market size by Product

IQF Fruits

IQF Vegetables

IQF Seafo

Market size by End User

Direct Consumption

Processing Consumption

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of IQF Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global IQF Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of IQF Products market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global IQF Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of IQF Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IQF Products Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IQF Products Market Size

2.2 IQF Products Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 IQF Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 IQF Products Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 IQF Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 IQF Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IQF Products Sales by Product

4.2 Global IQF Products Revenue by Product

4.3 IQF Products Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IQF Products Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America IQF Products by Countries

6.2 North America IQF Products by Product

6.3 North America IQF Products by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe IQF Products by Countries

7.2 Europe IQF Products by Product

7.3 Europe IQF Products by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific IQF Products by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific IQF Products by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific IQF Products by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America IQF Products by Countries

9.2 Central & South America IQF Products by Product

9.3 Central & South America IQF Products by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa IQF Products by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa IQF Products by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa IQF Products by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 IQF Products Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 IQF Products Market Forecast by Product

12.3 IQF Products Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 IQF Products Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

