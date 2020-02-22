Global IoT Sensors in Healthcare Market New Advancements and Growing Demand By Application To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors in Healthcare: Global Markets and Technologies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Report Highlights

The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in healthcare totaled $1.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Includes:

– 29 data tables

– An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in healthcare

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Market breakdown by technology type, application, end user and region

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

– Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including AMETEK, Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Analogic Corp., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC and Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Report Scope:

This report covers IoT sensors for healthcare, which are defined as electronic components, modules or subsystems whose purpose is to detect events or changes in a healthcare environment or applications and are interconnected with an IoT platform or other sensors.

Within this scope, the report sizes and forecasts the software and hardware revenue for both sensors and interconnection platforms. Technology segments are divided into hardware and software.

The report also segments the market by application in terms of:

– Patient monitoring

– Therapy administration

– Diagnostics

– Treatment

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Sensors in Healthcare

IoT in Healthcare

FDA and IoT Devices

Fertility Tracking

