Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global IoT in Smart Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the IoT in Smart Farming market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete IoT in Smart Farming market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

There are numerous IoT applications in farming such as collecting data on temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, pest infestation, and soil content. This data can be used to automate farming techniques, take informed decisions to improve quality and quantity, minimize risk and waste, and reduce effort required to manage crops. For example, farmers can now monitor soil temperature and moisture from afar, and even apply IoT-acquired data to precision fertilization programs.

In 2018, the global IoT in Smart Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global IoT in Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

Request sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/639077

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

IBM

KaaIoT Technologies

Oracle

Trimble

Virtus Nutrition

John Deere

Precision Planting

Accenture

AGCO

Auroras

CEMA

DigiReach

Libelium

Link Labs

Mouser Electronics

Postscapes

Pycno

SemiosBio Technologies

Senix

Senseye

Sensolus

SmartFarming

Softweb Solutions

Solution Analysts

Topcon Positioning Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Water Supply Management

Precision Agriculture

Integrated Pest Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-IoT-in-Smart-Farming-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

IoT in Smart Farming in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A IoT in Smart Farming Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of IoT in Smart Farming Market in the near future.

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the IoT in Smart Farming Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the IoT in Smart Farming Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the IoT in Smart Farming Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT in Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the IoT in Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of IoT in Smart Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Purchase Report copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/639077

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook