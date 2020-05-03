Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Growth Trends by CISCO SYSTEMS, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM, SAP SE, ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES, ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, SIEMENS, HUAWEI, MICROSOFT, BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATIONS

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global IoT in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global IoT in Manufacturing Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Growing need for centralized monitoring and predictive maintenance of manufacturing infrastructure, agile production, and operational efficiency, and increasing adoption of the cloud are some of the drives of the global IoT in manufacturing market.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global IoT in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PTC INCORPORATION

CISCO SYSTEMS

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

SAP SE

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SIEMENS

HUAWEI

MICROSOFT

BOSCH SOFTWARE INNOVATIONS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network Management

Data Management

Device Management

Application Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing

Electronic Products, Communications Equipment Manufacturing

Chemical, Material Equipment Manufacturing

Food, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

