Global IOT in Education Market to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2025

Global IOT in Education Market is valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing adoption of connected devices in the education industry and rapid adoption of E-learning is expected to fuel the market growth. According to report of Education week in 2015, Public schools in the United States spend more than $3 billion per year on digital content and online standardized tests for providing advance learning. Additionally, as per company sources Google.org funds $3 million in India to promote better education including E-learning and high quality of learning. Thus, increasing investment in E-learning across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth

The report on global IOT in education market includes component, hardware, end user and application segments. Component segment includes solution and services, hardware segment is sub-segmented into interactive whiteboards, tablets and mobile devices, displays, security and video cameras, attendance tracking systems and others. End User segment is further categorized into K-12, higher education and corporates and application segment includes learning management system, classroom management, administration management and surveillance.

The regional analysis of global IOT in education market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global IOT in Education market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and growing demand for E-learning education are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

IBM

Cisco

Intel

Google

AWS

Oracle

Microsoft

Huawei

Samsung

SAP

Arm

Unit4

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Network Management

Content Management and Analytics

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Hardware:

Interactive Whiteboards

Tablets and Mobile Devices

Displays

Security and Video Cameras

Attendance Tracking Systems

Others

By Solution:

Network Management

Content Management and Analytics

Device Management

Application Management

Security Management

By End User:

K-12

Higher Education

Corporates

By Application:

Learning Management System

Classroom Management

Administration Management

Surveillance

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global IOT in Education Market in Market Study: