Global IoT in Education Market 2019 Huge Growth in Education Services Technology, Interactive E-Learning, Trends, Size & Investment Opportunities by 2024

Global IoT in Education Market Application (Tablets, Apps, Mobile Device Learning, eBooks, Digital classroom) with Top Company Profiles, Market Share, Product Specifications, Capacity and Current Market Dynamics, Downstream Demand.

IoT in Education solution deployed in education institutions manages an infrastructure that consists of multivendor network elements. The solution enhances the operational efficiency and reduces down time. It receives and processes events from network elements, like various devices in the network.

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT in Education market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT in Education business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the IoT in Education value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Solutions & Services

Segmentation by application:

Academic Institutions

Corporates

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Google (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Intel (US)

Cisco (US)

SAP (Germany)

Huawei (China)

Arm (UK)

Unit4 (Netherlands)

Samsung (South Korea)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT in Education market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IoT in Education market by identifying its various sub segments

Focuses on the key global IoT in Education players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT in Education with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the size of IoT in Education submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

