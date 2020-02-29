Global IoT in Automotive Market by Offering, by Connectivity Form Factors, by Communication Type, By Application, By Region, Size and Forecast, 2018-2025

Global IoT in Automotive market is expected to grow with a growth rate over 28% during the forecast period due to its benefits like updating real-time traffic and incident alerts that help people in saving time and responding to critical situation intelligently. In the automotive industry, IoT has allowed greater transportation efficiency and management capabilities. The market is majorly accelerated by increasing need for time saving and maximizing productivity at the fast-paced world. Further, the presence of high-speed mobile networks will promote IoT growth, enhancing response times and vehicular communication.

Scope Of The Report

On the basis of the product, the IoT in Automotive market offering segment the market is categories as hardware, software, and service. Based on the connectivity form factors segment the market is segmented as embedded, tethered and integrated. Communication type In-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to- infrastructure market is segmented by private charging station and OE Charging Station. By application, the market is segmented as Navigation, Telematics, and Infotainment. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global IoT in Automotive market during the forecast period.

Key Offering Analysis

IoT in Automotive is segmented, which includes hardware, Software, Service

Hardware is a combination of network persistence, embedded technologies, and cloud that allows physically connected computing systems to deliver innovative new services. Therefore, the IoT employs technologies to enable automotive interactivity and automation. By adding hardware accessories to the automotive vehicle, one can go beyond basic GPS tracking and bring lots of value, at very little upfront set-up time.

Software in self-driving cars will be 90% will be a mix of apps, software platform, and AI, whereas hardware is 10% of the IoT automotive

Competitive Dynamics

The global IoT in Automotive market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Texas Instruments Inc, Intel Corporation, GENERAL MOTORS, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, etc. Companies in this industry are highly investing in research and development to implement better technology, which is intensifying the rivalry among manufacturers making it difficult for new entrance.

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Research Framework

Chapter Two: Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive summary

Chapter Four: Industry Insights

Chapter Five: Global IoT in Automotive Market Overview

Chapter Six: IoT in Automotive Market, By Offering

Chapter Seven: IoT in Automotives Market, By Connectivity Form Factor

Chapter Eight: IoT in Automotives Market, By Communication Type

Chapter Nine: IoT in Automotives Market, By Application

Chapter Ten: IoT in Automotives Market, By Region

