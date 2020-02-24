Global IoT Fleet Management Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The top players across the globe from the global IoT Fleet Management market have put forth strong growth figures for the end of 2017 which is proof of the current demand as well as the market trend of the impending surge in demand for the future. The market research report from LP Information on the global IoT Fleet Management market validates this in their latest report stating that the market is reached the capital of US$3810 million at the end of 2017. The overall global rise in demand in the products from consumers across verticals is a major factor affecting the growth of the market in a positive way.

The global IoT Fleet Management market research report further states that for the forecast period up to 2023, the IoT Fleet Management market is expected to record a CAGR of 22.2% owing to the favorable market conditions and the contingency plans set by the companies to tackle the challenges they might face. The next five years are going to be crucial for the market as the impending environmental laws are expected to become stricter, which might have an impact on the IoT Fleet Management market growth. Yet, industry pundits have assured that the effects on the market from the move by the global authorities shall not be as severe as one might expect. This le`ads to a conclusion that at the end of 2023, with the projected growth of the market, the IoT Fleet Management industry shall come close or even surpass the valuation of US$12700 million.

The report provides the customer with key insights into the top players in the IoT Fleet Management market, some of them include the following:

Trimble

Omnitracs

Fleetmatics (Verizon)

AT&T

IBM

Teletrac Navman

TomTom

Oracle

Intel

Cisco Systems

Sierra Wireless

