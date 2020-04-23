Global Inventory Management Software Market 2019-2026: Top Key players Dominated Like Ordoro, Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP SE, Stitch Labs, monday.com, and many more.

Market Definition: Inventory Management Software Market

Global Inventory Management Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.24 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Inventory management software is software which is used to track deliveries, sales, orders, production processes etc. It helps the business to get the material they required for the products which they want to serve the customer. The main aim of this software is to make sure that the material should not go out of stock. Usually bar codes and other tracking systems are used to get the information related to production process. Growing E-commerce market is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising popularity of e- commerce is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of smartphones among population is another important factor driving market

High investment cost is restraining the growth of this market

Hesitation among consumer to adopt legacy system is another factor restraining the growth

Key Market Competitors: Inventory Management Software Market

Few of the major competitors are Ordoro, Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Oracle, Microsoft, SAP SE, Stitch Labs, monday.com, Dear Systems, Brightpearl, TradeGecko Pte. Ltd., Orderhive, HandiFox, SkuVault, Megaventory Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Alterity, Inc., Manhattan Associates.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

This Market report is based on unique research done by our team which delivers analytical scrutiny of the market across several segments. The report additionally consists of current size and Summary of the market and industry combined with outlook prospects. In addition, key market makers are examined on numerous factors such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue details during the forecast year. Also, the total potential of the market is briefed in the full report. The report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will inform you how the Market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights.

Market Segmentation: Inventory Management Software Market

By Type Manually Managed Inventory System Barcode Scanning System Advanced Radio Frequency System

By Application Order Management Asset Tracking Service Management Product Differentiation Inventory Optimization

By Deployment Mode On- premises Cloud

By Organization SMB Large Organization

By End- User Manufacturing Medical/Healthcare Retail Automotive Oil & Gas Other

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico



Company Analysis:

Global inventory management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inventory management software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

