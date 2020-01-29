Global Intumescent Coatings Market – Massive Industry Improvement Till 2026 – Key Players are BASF, PPG Industries, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel A/S, Promat, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Teknos, 3M, Carboline Company, Isolatek International

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global Intumescent Coatings market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The Intumescent Coatings market report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which are derived from the SWOT analysis.

The report aims to strategically analyze the Intumescent Coatings market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. It contains the company profiles of the key vendor and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

The Intumescent Coatings market report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Global Intumescent Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 896.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1275.51 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness regarding the benefits of intumescent coatings in providing time and acting as a barrier between the substrate material and fire, so that the rescue authorities can interject and take the correct course of action.

Market Segmentation: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

By Type

Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings (Water-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings, Solvent-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings)

Thick-Film Intumescent Coatings

By By Substrate

Structural Steel & Cast Iron

Wood

Others (Walls, Fiberglass, Plasterboards, Concrete)

By Resin

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Others

By Technology

Water Based

Solvent Based

Epoxy Based

Powder Based

By Application

Hydrocarbons

Cellulosic

By Application Technique

Brush/Roller

Spray

By End-User

Building & Construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Others (Mining, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive)

By Geography

USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Key Players: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

BASF, PPG Industries, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel A/S, Promat, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Teknos, 3M, Carboline Company, Isolatek International, Demilec, Benjamin Moore & Co., GCP Applied Technologies, tremco illbruck group, Envirograf®, Albi Protective Coatings, Arabian Vermiculite Industries, No-Burn, Inc., Monarch Industrial Products, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Contego International Inc., Kansai Paint Singapore.

Competitive Analysis: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Global intumescent coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intumescent coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2017, PPG Industries Inc., announced that they plant to acquire The Crown Group and that the transaction will be completed by the third quarter of 2017, this acquisition is aimed at enabling PPG Industries Inc., to combine its coatings manufacturing business with The Crown Group’s coatings application business.

In June 2017, The Sherwin-Williams Company announced that they had acquired The Valspar Corporation creating a global leader for paints and coatings and enhancing the market share and capabilities of The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Market Drivers: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety from fires, and benefits of intumescent coatings for fire-resistance is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing urbanization and preferences of light weighted materials and the need for coating them with fire resistant coatings is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Intumescent Coatings Market

Lack of penetration and awareness regarding the presence in developing countries is expected to drive the market growth

Concerns regarding the durability of applications of intumescent coatings is also expected to restrain the market growth

