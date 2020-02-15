Global Interventional Radiology Products Market Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2025: Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard, Inc.,

Radiology experts performed a wide range of interventional procedures and interpret the results accurately. Interventional radiologists are often required for clinical sub-specialties. The growth of the aging population is a major cause for the shortage of IR consultants. The need for interventional radiologists has also increased in rural areas. According to the American Association of Medical Schools (AAMC), by 2025, the demand for physicians will exceed supply by 61,700 to 94,700. The shortage of interventional radiologists is higher in EMEA.

Market Analysis:

The Global Interventional Radiology Products Market is expected to reach USD 9.60 billion by 2025, from USD 6.35 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2015, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the interventional radiology portfolio of CeloNova Biosciences, A San Antonio-based developer of endovascular and interventional cardiology technologies.

In May 2018, Guerbet LLC USA launched SeQure and DraKon, two novel microcatheters for tumor and vascular aneurysm embolization procedures.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increasing Reimbursement for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Availability of Effective Conventional First-Level Treatments

Major Competitors/Players:

Medtronic,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Abbott,

Cardinal Health,

R. Bard, Inc.,

Some others players are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Stryker, TERUMO CORPORATION, Cook, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Inc., Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Stents, Catheters, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Embolization Devices, Thrombectomy Systems, Angioplasty Balloons, Biopsy Needles, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Accessories, Other Types),

Procedure Type (Angiography, Angioplasty, Biopsy and Drainage, Embolization, Thrombolysis, Vertebroplasty, Nephrostomy, Other Procedures),

Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Urology & Nephrology, Others Applications),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

