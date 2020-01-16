Global Internet of Things Testing Market by Trends, Key Players, Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Internet of Things Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

The Internet of things (IoT) represents a giant network of interconnected devices or things that are embedded in the existing internet infrastructure. These things can include a variety of objects such as electronics devices, vehicles, equipment, sensors, and consumer appliances. The concept may signify the sharing of data and information with people and animals connected to the infrastructure in near-real time. The proliferation of connected devices and the soaring popularity of IoT among enterprises in developed and developing nations have led to the pressing need for IoT testing mechanisms. Developing an effective IoT testing mechanism foregrounds evaluating key aspects such as compatibility and usability of the interconnected devices, security of the network, the connectivity, and overall performance of the system. Furthermore, enterprises implementing IoT should take into account the integration of new devices and technologies with the existing network.

A number of IoT testing service providers have emerged in the market who provide various managed services or professional services such as compatibility testing, pilot testing, regulatory testing, and upgrade testing. There are several implementation challenges in IoT testing that service providers must take into account. One such challenge is finding solution to the hardware-software mesh of the components. Functionality testing is limited in scope for understanding the dependence of hardware and software in the system. This calls for real-time communication among the IoT devices. The real-time data testing is fraught with creating viable regulatory points for pilot testing, noticeably in healthcare and medical industries.

Internet of Things (IoT) is a scenario where each and every object along with human beings or animals is connected to internet in order to send or receive data. It does not involve direct interaction with computers. The networking is more commonly known as connected devices or smart devices. With the advent of smart devices, the need to test the equipments for performance is pertinent. Hence the market for internet of things testing is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The market for internet of things testing is driven by several factors. The use of IoT in retail has helped the retailers to manage their goods and sell them online. In addition, the application of IoT also helps the vendors to manage their inventory effectively. Moreover, the integration of internet and the development of retail applications for mobiles are giving the users the possibility of shopping online without having to go to the stores. Moreover, IoT also ensures that the buyers can buy the things online and get them delivered at their desired address. The application of IoT in retail sector is further driving the need for IoT testing to improve the performance and reliability of the services. Going further, the emerging idea of micro services is also aiding to the demand for IoT based services which is in return driving the demand for IoT testing market. Furthermore, the use of IoT has also given rise to the idea of cloud computing. The growth of cloud computing is also aiding to the growth of IoT market which in return is driving the demand for IoT testing market largely.

However, the market is facing restraints in the form of security of safety of user data. The IoT enables the users to share personal and confidential data such as bank account numbers and home address. The users are concerned about the safety of these data and some of them prefer the traditional shopping experience. This is acting as a major restraint for the market. In addition, there is lack of uniform testing standards across different regions such as Europe, North America and Asia Pacific which is further pulling the demand of IoT testing market significantly.

The global market for IoT testing has been segmented into testing types, service types, application and geography. In terms of testing types, the market has been bifurcated into security testing, performance testing, network testing, compatibility testing, and functional testing among others. By services type, the market has been broadly segregated into managed services and professional services. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into smart manufacturing, smart utilities, home automation, vehicle telematics and smart healthcare among others. The IoT testing market is expected to witness strong growth in home automation, smart manufacturing and vehicle telematics due to the ongoing technological advancements in these fields.

By region, the global internet of things testing market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe have been identified to be early adapters of new technology. Hence the demand for IoT and IoT testing is expected to high during the forecast period. However, the ongoing demand for efficient manufacturing and the evolution of IT based services in growing economies such and India and China is expected to drive the growth of internet of things testing market in Asia Pacific region strongly.

The global internet of things testing market is facing intense competition from its major players. The leading players operating in the internet of things testing market include HCL Technologies Ltd (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Saksoft Ltd (India), Beyond Security (U.S.), Ixia (U.S.), Novacoast, Inc. (U.S.) Trustwave Holdings (U.S.), Rapidvalue Solutions (U.S.), Happiest Minds Technologies (India) and Praetorian (U.S.) among other emerging players.

