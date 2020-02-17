Global Internet of Things Networks Market Outlook 2019-2025 by Key Players Like Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc, etc.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data. Surge in cloud-based solution adoption, decline in connected device prices, advent of data analytics & data processing and enhancements in wireless networking technologies are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/359431

Moreover, IoT traction among SMEs is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, IoT offers several benefits such as it is safe, efficient highly efficient, it helps in better decision making, it generates high revenue and many more. Therefore, these benefits also increasing demand Internet of Things networks among its end-users across the world. However, concern associated with data privacy and security is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of well-established economies coupled with development of new technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to technological innovation in the field of information & technology in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Cisco Systems, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM

PTC Inc.

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Amazon Web Series Inc.

Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

General Electric

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=101762