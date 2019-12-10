Global Interface Bridge Ics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Interface Bridge Ics Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Interface bridge ICs are chips can bridging from a USB ports to UART, I2C, SPI, SATA, PCIe, and UFS, etc., or can bridging from a PCIe and SATA interfaces into other ports.

The main players in the market include Silicon Labs. JMicron Technology, Fujitsu, Microchip, Toshiba, NXP, Silicon Motion, IT, ASMedia Technology, Cypress, MaxLinear, Broadcom, Initio Corporation, ASIX, Holtek, these companies account for about 70% of the market.

The Interface Bridge Ics market was valued at 355.4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 514.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Interface Bridge Ics.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Interface Bridge Ics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FTDI

Silicon Labs

JMicron Technology

Fujitsu

Microchip

Toshiba

NXP

Silicon Motion

TI

ASMedia Technology

Cypress

MaxLinear

Broadcom

Initio Corporation

ASIX

Holtek

Market Segment by Type, covers

USB Interface IC

PCI/PCIe Interface IC

SATA Interface IC

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Communication

Industrial

Healthcare

Consumer Electronic

Automobile

Other

