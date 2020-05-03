Global Intenet of Things Networks Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Intenet of Things Networks Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Internet of Things is the network of devices such as vehicles, and home appliances that contain electronics, software, actuators, and connectivity which allows these things to connect, interact and exchange data. Surge in cloud-based solution adoption, decline in connected device prices, advent of data analytics & data processing and enhancements in wireless networking technologies are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, IoT traction among SMEs is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, IoT offers several benefits such as it is safe, efficient highly efficient, it helps in better decision making, it generates high revenue and many more. Therefore, these benefits also increasing demand Internet of Things networks among its end-users across the world. However, concern associated with data privacy and security is one of the major factors that limiting the market growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Networks across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of well-established economies coupled with development of new technologies in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at sluggish growth rate in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to technological innovation in the field of information & technology in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Intel Corporation

> SAP SE

> Cisco Systems, Inc

> Microsoft Corporation

> Oracle Corporation

> IBM

> PTC Inc.

> Google Inc.

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise

> Amazon Web Series Inc.

> Bosch Software Innovation GmbH

> General Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software Solution

Platform, Service

By Application:

Building & Home Automation

Smart Energy & Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility & Transportation

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

