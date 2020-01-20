Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Intelligent Waste Management Market Analysis, Status and Growth Forecast 2019 to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Intelligent waste management involves the use of Internet of Things (loT)- based systems and technologies in conjunction with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle, which ranges from waste generation to disposal.

Intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management.

The EMEA will contribute to the maximum growth of this smart waste management market throughout the predicted period. Growth in this region is attributed to the trending emergence of zero-waste philosophy in the Europe and middle east countries.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Bigbelly Solar

OnePlus Systems

Compology

Enevo

SmartBin

Urbiotica

IoTsens



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Occasion

Non-Public Occasion

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

