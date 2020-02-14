Global Intelligent Video(IV) Market Size, Market Share and Value, Growth Prospects, Forecast till 2025

In 2017, the global Intelligent Video(IV) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Video(IV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Video(IV) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

PureTech Systems

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

