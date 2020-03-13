Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market 2019 By Analytics and Deployment Type, Growing Demands, Revenue and Sales, Industry Verticals and Forecast to 2023

Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types.
Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They are able to extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Intelligent Video Analytics IVA will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2325681
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Avigilon
Axis Communications
Cisco Systems
IBM
Honeywell
Agent VI
Allgovision
Aventura
Genetec
Intellivision
Intuvision
Puretech Systems
Gorilla Technology
Kiwisecurity
Intelligent Security Systems
Verint
Viseum
Delopt
I2V
Qognify
Iomniscient
Briefcam
Digital Barriers
Aimetis
3VR
Ipsotek
This study considers the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
On-premises
Cloud
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Incident Detection
Intrusion Management
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Recognition
Facial Recognition
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2325681
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA by Players
4 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Avigilon
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered
11.1.3 Avigilon Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Avigilon News
11.2 Axis Communications
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered
11.2.3 Axis Communications Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Axis Communications News
11.3 Cisco Systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered
11.3.3 Cisco Systems Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cisco Systems News
11.4 IBM
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered
11.4.3 IBM Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IBM News
11.5 Honeywell
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered
11.5.3 Honeywell Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Honeywell News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.