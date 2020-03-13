Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market 2019 By Analytics and Deployment Type, Growing Demands, Revenue and Sales, Industry Verticals and Forecast to 2023

Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Intelligent Video Analytics helps security and public safety organizations develop comprehensive security, intelligence and investigative capabilities using video. It provides advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information across multiple video files from multiple camera types.

Video Analytics can be integrated in-camera, in servers on-premise, and/or on-cloud. They are able to extract only the valid motion in a scene, filtering out noise such as lighting changes and animal movements.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Intelligent Video Analytics IVA will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Avigilon

Axis Communications

Cisco Systems

IBM

Honeywell

Agent VI

Allgovision

Aventura

Genetec

Intellivision

Intuvision

Puretech Systems

Gorilla Technology

Kiwisecurity

Intelligent Security Systems

Verint

Viseum

Delopt

I2V

Qognify

Iomniscient

Briefcam

Digital Barriers

Aimetis

3VR

Ipsotek

This study considers the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd Counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

Facial Recognition

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Intelligent Video Analytics IVA market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA by Players

4 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Avigilon

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered

11.1.3 Avigilon Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Avigilon News

11.2 Axis Communications

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered

11.2.3 Axis Communications Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Axis Communications News

11.3 Cisco Systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco Systems Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco Systems News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 Honeywell

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Product Offered

11.5.3 Honeywell Intelligent Video Analytics IVA Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Honeywell News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

