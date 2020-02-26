Global intelligent process automation market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

Global intelligent process automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent process automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Recent Industry Developments:

In October 2018, Automation Anywhere launched Apeople – an online community, for the experts and practitioners of robotic process automation, business process automation and artificial intelligence

In September 2018, Eggplant RPA by eggplant has been launched which can do or automate the work which is being done by the human using DAI technology. It has the capability of conversion and migration of 500,000 files which reduce the chances of overlapping of work using DAI technology

Key Players: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, Kofax, SAP, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, Softomotive, Kryon, Autologyx®, Echelon, Sanbot Robotics, AntWorks, Nice Robot Corporation, LarcAI Robotics, Cinnamon AI, Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Transport and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Table of Contents: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

