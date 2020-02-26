Global intelligent process automation market Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2026

When a business seek to dominate the market or make a line in the market as a new emergent, Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels market research report is always crucial. Being professional and comprehensive, this Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels market report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The key factors here include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis.

Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the overall growth of the market for automobiles.

Market Segmentation: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

By Wheel Size

13-15 inches

16-18 inches

19-21 inches

Greater than 21 inches

By Geography

USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

By Wheel Material

Alloy

Carbon Fibre

Steel

Others

By Tyre Material

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By Vehicle Class

Luxury Vehicles

Economy Vehicles

Mid-Priced Vehicles

Key Market Players: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Iochpe Maxion S/A, Pirelli, Bridgestone Americas, Superior Industries, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Michelin, Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Continental, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Accuride Corporation, RONAL GROUP, thyssenkrupp, Topy America, Inc., Nokian Tyres plc, Hitachi Metals America, Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber USA, Hitachi Metals (Thailand) Ltd., Wanfeng Auto Holding Group co,ltd（万丰奥特控股集团, Zhongce Rubber Group Co.,Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., CST Industries, Inc., Toyo Tires, Toyo Tyre & Rubber Australia

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Global automotive OE tyres and wheels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive OE tyres and wheels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Bridgestone Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of ETB. This acquisition will help Bridgestone establish their dominance and enhance their service capabilities in the UK region.

In June 2018, Accuride Wheels announced that they had completed the acquisition of mefro wheels GmbH. With this acquisition, Accuride is expected to become a global leader for wheels to the automotive market.

Market Drivers: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Growth in the overall automobile market subsequently increasing the demand for tyres and wheels for vehicles

Increasing focus on innovations and advancements in the market requiring light-weight materials

Market Restraints: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Fluctuating and vulnerability in the prices of raw materials required for the production of products

Table of Contents: Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Market

Executive Summary

Scope/opportunities of the Report

Research Methodology

Market Landscape

Pipeline Analysis

Market Sizing

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Regional Landscape

Business Decision Framework

Drivers And Challenges

Market Key Trends

Players Landscape

Players Analysis

Appendix

