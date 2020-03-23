Global Intelligent Power Module Market Outlook 2019 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Intelligent Power Module -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Report Description:

Intelligent Power Module is a highly integrated device containing all High Voltage (HV) control from HV-DC to 3-phase outputs in a single small SIP module. The features of intelligent power modules are overcurrent protection circuit, under-voltage lockout for various channels, motor control system, upper or lower prevention circuits and many more. The global intelligent power module market is forecasted to reach 2.35 billion USD by 2025 from 1.28 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 9.04% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will dominate the market owing to increasing demand for consumer goods and increasing energy requirements in economies like India and China. North America will hold significant share in the market due to adoption of renewable energy resources and demand for high voltage transmission. Europe will show considerable growth rate owing to demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959857-global-intelligent-power-module-market-by-voltage-rating

Drivers vs Constraints

The rising demand for intelligent power modules in consumer electronics is majorly driving the market. The rising adoption of renewable energy resources and hybrid automotive are fueling the growth of the market. However, the low adoption rate of power electronic devices and high power dissipation of small IGBT modules are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

ST has introduced nano intelligent power modules, which has additional package options and components to accelerate development of motor dives from low power up.

Molex and INVECAS have entered into a collaborative partnership to develop Automotive Infotainment Media Module for intelligent vehicles

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959857-global-intelligent-power-module-market-by-voltage-rating

Global Intelligent Power Module Market – by Voltage Rating, Power Device, Application, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

8. Global Intelligent Power Module Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)