Global Intelligent Parcel Locker Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligent Parcel Locker market will register a 18.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1095.9 million by 2025, from $ 556.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Intelligent Parcel Locker business, shared in Chapter 3.

Quadient (Neopost)

Zhilai Tech

TZ Limited

Florence Corporation

Cleveron

American Locker

Parcel Port

Hollman

KEBA

Luxer One

China Post

Shanghai Fuyou

Cloud Box

InPost

Kern

My Parcel Locker

MobiiKey

Parcel Pending

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor

Outdoor

Indoor type is the most widely used type which takes up about 90.7% of the total sales in 2018, while the outdoor type has higher price level.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Family

University

Office

Other

Retail was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2018, followed by the family sector with a market share of 18.7%.

