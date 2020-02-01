Global Intelligent Excavator Market Consumption Research Report Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Intelligent Excavator Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Intelligent Excavator are mainly classified into the following types: Track Type and Wheeled Type. Track Type is the most widely used type which takes up about 88.64 % of the total in 2017 in Global.

Intelligent Excavator have wide range of applications, such as Construction, Transportation, Mining, etc. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 32.17% of the global total in 2017.

The worldwide market for Intelligent Excavator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intelligent Excavator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Komatsu

CASE

Caterpillar

Volvo

Doosan

Hyundai

Sunward

XCMG Construction Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Track Type

Wheeled

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Transportation

Mining

Others

