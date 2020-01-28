Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Intelligent Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In 2018, the global Intelligent Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

FILL OUT THIS FORM & WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2236956

The key players covered in this study

John Deere

Trimble

Precision Planting

Agco Corporation

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Empire Agriculture

Intelligent Actuator

Intelligent Decisions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Agriculture Equipment Filed

Agriculture Service Filed

Agriculture Technique Filed

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Management-Tracking of Farm Vehicles

Arable Farming, Large and Small Field Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Indoor Farming-Greenhouses and Stables

Fish Farming

Other

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2236956

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com