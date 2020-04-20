Global Intelligent Agricultural Robot Market Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications 2019

The global market for agriculture robots is presently at a developing stage and is expected to rise at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period, states a new research report presented by Transparency Market Research. The growing demand for advanced agriculture equipment and the influx of several new players are the key factors that are predicted to support the market growth in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising expenditure by the leading players on the research and development activities are likely to create potential development opportunities, thus enhancing the overall growth of the market in the coming years.

The rise in the adoption of new technologies in the field of farming in order to enhance the production and profitability capabilities is considered as the major factor estimated to enhance the development of the global agriculture robots market in the next few years. The rising investment and support from government organization for the adoption of modern agriculture equipment is another aspect that is likely to accelerate the growth of the global market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising demand for food, owing to the rising population around the world is estimated to support the market growth in the near future.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Agricultural Robot.

This report studies the global market size of Intelligent Agricultural Robot, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Intelligent Agricultural Robot production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Yamaha

Lely

DeLaval

Harvest Automation

GEA

Hokofarm

BouMatic Robotics

Agrobot

Blue River Technology

Fullwood

Market Segment by Product Type

Facility Agriculture

Field Production

Agricultural Products Processing

Market Segment by Application

Farm

Ranch

Orchard

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Intelligent Agricultural Robot status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intelligent Agricultural Robot manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Agricultural Robot are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

