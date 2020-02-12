Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market 2019 By Business Function, Type, Component, Deployment Model, Trends, Industry Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2023

Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023
Intelligence street lighting that offer remote monitoring and intelligent management of all light points across a city can serve as agents of change, making lighting operations much more efficient and environmentally friendly while enhancing a city’s cultural and social life. Using intelligence street lighting, cities can turn lamps on and off and control the intensity of lighting remotely. It can also be used to schedule preventative and corrective maintenance operations.
According to this study, over the next five years the Intelligence Street Lighting market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Intelligence Street Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Intelligence Street Lighting market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Signify
Itron
Telensa
Echelon Corp
Rongwen
Current?GE?
Dimonof
Flashnet
Sensus
gridComm
Philips Lighting
Infineon Technologies
This study considers the Intelligence Street Lighting value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Lighting System
Video Monitoring System
Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
Urban Area
Countryside
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global Intelligence Street Lighting market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Intelligence Street Lighting market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Intelligence Street Lighting by Players
4 Intelligence Street Lighting by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Intelligence Street Lighting Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Signify
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Product Offered
11.1.3 Signify Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Signify News
11.2 Itron
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Product Offered
11.2.3 Itron Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Itron News
11.3 Telensa
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Product Offered
11.3.3 Telensa Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Telensa News
11.4 Echelon Corp
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Product Offered
11.4.3 Echelon Corp Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Echelon Corp News
11.5 Rongwen
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Intelligence Street Lighting Product Offered
11.5.3 Rongwen Intelligence Street Lighting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Rongwen News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
