Global Insulation Coating Materials Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2026: Key Players are Axalta, Cabot Corporation, Jotun, Carboline Company, Excel Enterprises, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd

Global insulation coating material market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insulation coating material market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
The Global Insulation Coating Materials Market report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Insulation Coating Materials Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
Global Insulation Coating Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.61 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.62 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.73% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in the oil refineries is the major factor for the growth of this market.
This report will help you understand:
- Market share (regional, product, application, and end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR from 2019 to 2026
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Insulation Coating Materials Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Axalta, Cabot Corporation, Jotun, Carboline Company, Excel Enterprises, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Lincoln Industries, Mascoat, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, General Coatings Corporation, Sharpshell Engineering, Delta T & Protective Products Inc, Coolshield International Pty., Akzo Nobel N.V
Market Drivers: Global Insulation Coating Materials Market
- Using the insulation coating on building make them energy efficient.
- They are also used to conserve heat in pipelines, tanks etc.
Market Restraints: Global Insulation Coating Materials Market
- They have low thermal efficiency.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2011, Cobat Corporatio launches new high performance thermal insulation coating additive Enova Aerogel, world’s best insulating solid. It can be easily incorporated into formulations using standard methods.
- In May 2014, Hampel launches its new protective coating Versiline CUI 56990 which is designed to combat the effects of corrosion under insulation. It is a combination of heat resistance and corrosion protection. It offers safe, reliable and lower maintenance cost.
Market Segmentation: Global Insulation Coating Materials Market
By Type
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- YSZ
- Mullite
By End- Use Industry
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Marine
- Industrial
- Building & Construction
By Geography
- USA (North America, US, Canada, Mexico, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
