Global Insulating Gloves Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Insulating Gloves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Insulating Gloves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating gloves offer personal protection against electrical shocks when working on or near live wires. Six classes of gloves, differing in electrical characteristics, are provided and are designated as Class 00, Class 0, Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, and Class 4.

Increasing construction industry growth propelling requirement for worker protection measure along with manufacturing business performance are instigating global industrial safety gloves market share. Rising awareness in countries including China, India, Brazil and South Africa owing to economic growth and industrialization are stimulating product demand.

U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) administrate and implement (OSH) Act regarding protection of worker’s health and safety across the nation. Improved industry protection measure and organizational protocol comprise of health concern along with security guidelines are strictly followed by workers & employee in maintaining product quality, will foster industry growth.

Global industry share is highly consolidated in nature owing to leading companies captured around 60% market share in 2017. The major companies include Latexx Partners, Supermax Corporation, Hartalega, Ansell and Top Gloves are major participants. Other players including Honeywell International, MCR, Acme, Riverstone Holdings, Longcane Industries, Rubberex, Towa Corporation, RFB, and Showa are contributing in market share. Increasing competition giving rise for the necessity to introduce wide range in new product development to improve competitive edge.

The global Insulating Gloves market is valued at 248.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 343.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Insulating Gloves volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulating Gloves market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Insulating Gloves market is segmented into

Low Voltage Insulating Gloves

Medium Voltage Insulating Gloves

High Voltage Insulating Gloves

Segment by Application

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive Industry

Power Industry

Communication Industry

Others

Global Insulating Gloves Market: Regional Analysis

The Insulating Gloves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Insulating Gloves market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Insulating Gloves Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Insulating Gloves market include:

Honeywell Safety

Ansell

GB Industries

YOTSUGI CO., LTD.

Regeltex

Secura B.C.

Boddingtons Electrical

Hubbell Power Systems

Binamé Electroglove

Carhartt

Stanco Safety Products

Derancourt

Protective Industrial Products (PIP)

Dipped Products PLC (DPL)

Cementex

Balmoral Engineering

Saf-T-Gard

Macron Safety

Magid Glove

Mcr Safety

Sicame

DECO Industrial Gloves

