Global Insulated Packaging Market, By Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass, Others), Product (Pouch & Bags, Box & Containers, Others), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Insulated packaging is specially designed for the products and goods that require a specific temperature. They are specially designed for the products like pharmaceutical, food, organs, blood, biological material etc. They are constituted to be a part of cold chain supply of goods, where there is continuous and refrigeration and temperature maintenance so that the quality and product effectiveness is maintained throughout.

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global insulated packaging market will account to an estimated USD 12.79 billion in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the insulated packaging market are Amcor Limited, American Aerogel, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith, DuPont, Huhtamaki, Innovative Energy Inc., MARKO FOAM PRODUCTS, Providence Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, TP Solutions, Pelican BioThermal, ShipItCold, Topa Thermal Packaging, TP3 Global, Polar Thermal Packaging Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation, and Therapak LLC.

Competitive Analysis:

Global insulated packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of insulated packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Insulated Packaging Market

Global insulated packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product, end- use and geography.

By Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass, Others), Product (Pouch & Bags, Box & Containers, Others), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN INSULATED PACKAGING MARKET

Increased use of E-commerce in retail market

According to United States Census Bureau, the adoption of e-commerce segment for basic retail shopping has been rising overall. In 2015, total value of shipments sold was USD 5,519,018 dollars in the United States, and this number was estimated at USD 5,354,694 in 2016. Though, the values of the shipments have gone down, but the share of the e-commerce segment has certainly grown from 63.3% in 2015 to 64.8% in 2016.

