Global Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) Market Plant Analysis, Trends & Overview 2019

The IGRs are manmade chemicals which impede the reproductive cycle of the insect and ultimately lead to its death. They mimic the hormones present inside the insects body and disrupt its growth at the molting stage.

This report focuses on Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Central Life Science

OHP

Syngenta

Dow AgroSciences

Helm Agro

Nufarm Limited

Russell IPM

Valent USA

McLaughlin Gormley King Company

Sumitomo Chemical

Control Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aerosol

Liquid

Bait

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Residential

Commercial

