Global Inosine Pranobex Market Revenue Status and Outlook by 2025

Inosine pranobex (BAN; also known as inosine acedoben dimepranol (INN) or methisoprinol) an antiviral drug that is a combination of inosine and dimepranol acedoben (a salt of acetamidobenzoic acid and dimethylaminoisopropanol) in a ratio of 1 to 3. Inosine pranobex has no effect on viral particles itself. Instead, it acts as an immunostimulant, an analog of thymus hormones. It is most commonly used to treat the rare measles complication subacute sclerosing panencephalitis in conjunction with intrathecal interferon therapy.

The classification of Inosine Pranobex includes Tablet, Syrup, the sales of Tablet are 8.45 million units, with its market share 69.3%. And the sales market share of Syrup is 30.7% in 2017.

Inosine Pranobex is widely used to treat Immunomodulation, Antiviral and Other. The most proportion of Inosine Pranobex is to treat Antiviral, and the proportion is about 48.6% in 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Inosine Pranobex, with a production market share nearly 57% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Inosine Pranobex, enjoying revenue market share nearly 8.7% in 2017.

The global Inosine Pranobex market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Inosine Pranobex market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Inosine Pranobex in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Inosine Pranobex in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Inosine Pranobex market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Inosine Pranobex market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Newport Pharmaceuticals

Gedeon Richter

Mochida

Sanofi

Andrómaco

Yung Shin

Sigma -Tau

Polfarmex

Sanfer

Meprofarm

Novell Pharmaceutical

Aflofarm

Market size by Product

Tablet

Syrup

Market size by End User

Immunomodulation

Antiviral

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

