Global Inlet Cooling Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Thermoelectric Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Turbine Inlet Cooling (TIC) is the process of cooling the air before it enters the compressors responsible for supplying high-pressure air to the combustion chamber which further transfers the hot air to the combustion turbine. Since combustion turbines generate less output with increasing temperature of the air, TIC provides an efficient solution in curbing the issue of overheating. Adding to the benefits of TIC, it reduces the requirement of fuel by preventing the decrease in fuel efficiency of the process. Furthermore, it also helps in increasing the longevity of the heavy-duty machinery associated with the product.

According to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study The Global market for Turbine Inlet Cooling System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US dollar in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019

Market Dynamics

The primary driver for the global turbine inlet cooling market is the need for efficient energy generating processes to cater to the rapidly growing demand for the energy. Because of this increasing requirement, many industries have adopted this technology for efficient management of power load. In power generation sector, the use of TIC can enhance the efficiency of the process by as much as 20% and is also able to reduce the generation of harmful gases like NOx and CO2 by up to 30%. Another major factor encouraging the growth of the market is the increasing awareness about the benefits of using cooling solutions in turbine inlets. This can result in an extension of the market in regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Another key factor adding to the growth of the market is the reduction in capital costs because of the implementation of the TIC. However, the major inhibitor of the market growth is the economic slowdown faced around the globe. Even though the solution is cost-effective, the companies are trying to cut capital investments, thereby leading to lag in market growth. Challenges faced by the market include caution and concern from OEMs and increasing environmental pressure against thermal power plants.

Market Segmentation

The TIC market can be segmented by component, by industry, by the implementation , and by region. By component, segmentation of the market includes Chillers, Inlet Coils, Pump, Cooling Tower, Thermal Energy Storage (TES) tank and Air Cooled Heat Exchanger/Cooling Tower. Segmentation of the market by industry includes Thermal Power, Cogeneration Unit, Oil, Gas and Petrochemical, Offshore Operations, Electric Distribution, Gas Turbine Inlet Air Cooling, Renewable Energy and Bio Gas Plant. By implementation, the market can be categorized into Electric Driven Chillers, Steam Driven Chillers, Absorption Style Chillers, Evaporation System and Fogging System. By region, segmentation of the market includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East and Africa.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064669

Geographical Analysis

North America is credited to clench maximum market share in the global TIC market till 2013, because of countries capable of high power generation supported by high duty infrastructure and increasing trend of natural gas power production in the region. Europe is the next most significant holder of market share and another thriving market because of a large number of gas turbine installations in the region. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to contribute to the market growth because of the necessity of the cooling system for regions with high heat during summers.

Key Players

The significant players in the Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems market are Araner, MBH NRG, Stellar Energy, ICI, American Moistening Systems, Kiewit, Caldwell Energy, Mee Industries Inc., TAS Energy Inc. and GE Energy.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Buy This Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10064669

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-turbine-inlet-cooling-systems-market/10064669

About Kenneth Research :

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609