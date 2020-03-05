Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market  Report Forecast 2026 Analysis: By key players   DIC CORPORATION; Altana; INX International Ink Co.; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

The report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The verified, best and advanced methods and tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used carefully while generating this market research report.
Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market By Product Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV-Curable), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for inks from flexible packaging from the Asia-Pacific region.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing need for efficient and longer shelf-life packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
- Growth in demand for promotional activities and marketing strategy activities for packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Market Restraint:
- Presence of strict regulations from various authorities regarding the usage of plastics and environmentally harming materials; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, Wikoff Color Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire BRADEN SUTPHIN INK COMPANY. This acquisition will help in enhancement of product portfolio of Wikoff Color Corporation and combine two major companies with consumer-centric business operations in place.
- In April 2018, Magnum Inks & Coatings announced that they will exhibit “TITANPRINT” at FTA InfoFlex held from May 7-8 in Indianapolis, United States. The inks offer high levels of adhesion, water resistance and ensure ease in printing once applied.
Key Market Competitors:
- Few of the major competitors currently working in the ink for flexible packaging market are DIC CORPORATION; Altana; INX International Ink Co.; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Wikoff Color Corporation; Magnum Inks & Coatings; SAKATA INX CORPORATION; Color Resolutions International; Nazdar; T&K TOKA Corporation; MHM Holding GmbH; Sun Chemical; Flint Group and BASF SE.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Industry Overview:
Chapter 2 Premium Insights
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis:
Chapter 4 Major Market Classification:
Chapter 5 Major Application Analysis:
- Major Application Market Share
- Major Down Stream Customers Analysis
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis:
- Up Stream Industries Analysis
- Manufacturing Analysis
- Industry Chain Structure Analysis
Chapter 7 Major Manufacturers Analysis:
- Company Introduction
- Product Specification and Major Types Analysis
- Production Market Performance
Chapter 8 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:
Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Water-Based
- Solvent-Based
- UV-Curable
- By End-Use Industry
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete market analysis and forecasting
- Market definition, understanding the concept of ink for flexible packaging
- Market drivers and restraints of the industry
- Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them
- Key players in the market and their analysis
