Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market  Report Forecast 2026 Analysis: By key players   DIC CORPORATION; Altana; INX International Ink Co.; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market By Product Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV-Curable), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in demand for inks from flexible packaging from the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Drivers:

Increasing need for efficient and longer shelf-life packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for promotional activities and marketing strategy activities for packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Presence of strict regulations from various authorities regarding the usage of plastics and environmentally harming materials; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Wikoff Color Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire BRADEN SUTPHIN INK COMPANY. This acquisition will help in enhancement of product portfolio of Wikoff Color Corporation and combine two major companies with consumer-centric business operations in place.

In April 2018, Magnum Inks & Coatings announced that they will exhibit “TITANPRINT” at FTA InfoFlex held from May 7-8 in Indianapolis, United States. The inks offer high levels of adhesion, water resistance and ensure ease in printing once applied.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ink for flexible packaging market are DIC CORPORATION; Altana; INX International Ink Co.; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Wikoff Color Corporation; Magnum Inks & Coatings; SAKATA INX CORPORATION; Color Resolutions International; Nazdar; T&K TOKA Corporation; MHM Holding GmbH; Sun Chemical; Flint Group and BASF SE.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

UV-Curable

By End-Use Industry Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of ink for flexible packaging

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

