Global Ink for Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Ink for Flexible Packaging Market

Inks for flexible packaging are those chemical compounds that are used for achieving better effectiveness and efficiency of packaging and also helps in reduction of few processes from the overall packaging method. They are used in flexographic, gravure wide-web and various other printing applications for flexible packaging.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Increasing need for efficient and longer shelf-life packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in demand for promotional activities and marketing strategy activities for packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Presence of strict regulations from various authorities regarding the usage of plastics and environmentally harming materials; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Ink for Flexible Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors are DIC CORPORATION; Altana; INX International Ink Co.; TOYO INK CO., LTD.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Wikoff Color Corporation; Magnum Inks & Coatings; SAKATA INX CORPORATION; Color Resolutions International; Nazdar; T&K TOKA Corporation; MHM Holding GmbH; Sun Chemical; Flint Group and BASF SE.

Market Segmentation: Ink for Flexible Packaging Market

By Product Type Water-Based Solvent-Based UV-Curable

By End-Use Industry Food & Beverages Pharmaceutical Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Company Analysis:

Global ink for flexible packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ink for flexible packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

