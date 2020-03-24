Global Injection Molding Machine Market Will Reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2025

Global Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3 % over the forecast period 2017-2025 The growth of the market is driven by the high demand from the packaging industry, rising demand for energy saving, growing automotive industry, and advancements in injection molding technology. Based on end-use industry, the injection molding machine market has been segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The automotive end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of both, value and volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and emerging regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for injection molding machines during the forecast period, in terms of value. Rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, rising demand from the automotive industry, and high economic growth rates are the major factors for the growth of the injection molding machine market in this region. The use of injection molding machines for lower production capacities is less economical, which is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

– Plastic

– Rubber

– Metal

– Ceramic

By Machine Type:

– Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

– All Electric Injection Molding Machine

– Hybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force:

– 0-200 Ton-Force

– 201-500 Ton-Force

– Above 500 Ton Force

By End-Use Industry:

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods

– Packaging

– Healthcare

– Electricals & Electronics

By Regions:

– North America

U.S.

Canada

– Europe

UK

Germany

– Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

– Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

– Rest of the World

