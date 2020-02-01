Global Injectable Anticoagulants Market Strategies, Technology & Developments

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Injectable Anticoagulants Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The injectable anticoagulants include low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) agents (dalteparin [Fragmin], enoxaparin [Lovenox]) and factor Xa inhibitors (fondaparinux [Arixtra]).

In the last several years, global market of injectable anticoagulants developed slowly. In 2016, global revenue of injectable anticoagulants is nearly 5300 M USD. And the global growth rate is slow.

The classification of injectable anticoagulants includes LMWH, DTI and other, and the proportion of LMWH in 2016 is about 55%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Get Complimentary Research Summary Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2120450

Injectable anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of injectable anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 3400 M USD.

The worldwide market for Injectable Anticoagulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6440 million US$ in 2024, from 5490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Injectable Anticoagulants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sanofi

Genentech (Roche)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

The Medicines Company

Aspen

Otsuka

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2120450

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct Thrombin Inhibitor (DTI)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Other

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in