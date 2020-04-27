Global Ingestible Sensors Market 2019-2024 Key Manufacturers, Statistics, Demand and Growth Analysis

Extensive analysis of the “Global Ingestible Sensors Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Market Overview

The global ingestible sensors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for medical adherence monitoring, cost-effectiveness, the availability of reimbursements, technological advancements, and growing investments.

In the field of healthcare, ingestible sensors are used in patient monitoring, capsule endoscopy, and controlled drug delivery applications. Sensors for other diagnostic purposes, such as temperature sensors that can wirelessly transmit the core body temperature as it travels through the digestive tract, are also available in the market.

Chronic diseases demand unremitting adherence to medications and Unfortunately, the rates of adherence fluctuate widely across patients. Hence, effective patient monitoring and event marking, such as the dissolution of drugs, becomes imperative, especially in the case of drugs having severe side effects. Therefore, the global market for ingestible sensors is growing rapidly, as the adoption rates of new healthcare technology are ever increasing, and the need for better patient monitoring is higher than ever.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, ingestible sensors include recently approved event markers, adherence monitoring, and digital medicine systems such as Otsuka and Proteus’ Abilify MyCite tablet sensors, along with established modalities like capsule endoscopes and accompanying accessories. The ingestible sensor market is segmented on the basis of Component, Sensor Type, and Application, with each segment being further subdivided into subsegments like sensor type into the image sensor, pH sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and other types of sensor.

Key Market Trends

The Diagnostics Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share.

By application, the diagnostics segment of the market is believed to have the largest market size in 2018. The reason for this is due to the presence of capsule endoscopes for nearly two decades in the market. Capsule endoscopy has established itself as an effective and precise way of endoscopic imaging. As such, the reimbursements for capsule endoscopy procedures are also available in the developed markets. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also expected to fuel the expansion of capsule endoscopy and is leading to the growth of the diagnosis segment of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for ingestible sensors and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to retain its market share in the future owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising geriatric population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the presence of reimbursements, high healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on preventive care in place of a curative approach.

Competitive Landscape

