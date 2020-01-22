Global Infrastructure as a Service Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
The report describes the factors that are restraining the global IaaS market, such as higher data security requirements, and increasing privacy protection concerns. Another major restraint for the global IaaS market is the evolution of the IT industry in terms of marketplace complexities and needs.The report predicts hybrid cloud IaaS to be the fastest-growing model of implementation from 2015 to 2022 owing to the introduction of a large number of enterprises, which are seeking cost-effective and flexible solutions while outsourcing their requirements of IT on to the cloud.
In 2018, the global Infrastructure as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Infrastructure as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Microsoft Corporation
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Google
Rackspace Hosting, Inc
Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
Vmware
Profitbricks
Cisco Systems, Inc
Fujitsu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Retail and E-Commerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Infrastructure as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Infrastructure as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
