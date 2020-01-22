Global Infrastructure as a Service Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Infrastructure as a Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report describes the factors that are restraining the global IaaS market, such as higher data security requirements, and increasing privacy protection concerns. Another major restraint for the global IaaS market is the evolution of the IT industry in terms of marketplace complexities and needs.The report predicts hybrid cloud IaaS to be the fastest-growing model of implementation from 2015 to 2022 owing to the introduction of a large number of enterprises, which are seeking cost-effective and flexible solutions while outsourcing their requirements of IT on to the cloud.

In 2018, the global Infrastructure as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Infrastructure as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infrastructure as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Google

Rackspace Hosting, Inc

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Vmware

Profitbricks

Cisco Systems, Inc

Fujitsu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

