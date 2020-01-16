Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market In The Form Of Qualitative As Well As Quantitative Data

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS): Global Markets to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Due to the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based services and the increasing amount of data generated by daily business operations, the adoption of storage as a service (SaaS), and DRaaS and backup services is increasing among organizations. These services enable organizations to store data safely while ensuring business continuity. This reliance is driving the adoption of IaaS, globally. Furthermore, increasing demand for big data analytics, more SMBs creating new business avenues, cost reduction and increasing business agility are other factors driving revenue in the global IaaS market.

The global market for IaaS solutions implemented via public cloud environments across different industry verticals was valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% to reach xx% by 2023.”

“Report Scope:

This study includes detailed analysis of key trends and other market information regarding IaaS technology and its various segments. It provides global market size, future growth and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2023. The IaaS markets core segment is composed of key enterprise applications or software, hosted and delivered by cloud service providers (CSPs) or managed service providers (MSPs) through various cloud deployment modespublic, private and hybrid cloud.

The IaaS market is segmented by application type: managed hosting, storage as a service (SaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup, compute as a service (CaaS), network as a service (NaaS), content delivery services (CDS) and high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS).

The market is also segmented into large enterprises and small and medium businesses (SMBs) based on the adoption of the IaaS delivery model for different sized organizations in various verticals. The IaaS market is segmented by verticals including Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail and e-commerce, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, media and entertainment, healthcare, the public sector, discrete manufacturing and others including travel and hospitality, utilities (energy and power, oil and gas, water management, etc.) and aerospace and defense. Furthermore, the geographical analysis includes an assessment of major driving factors, trends and revenue forecasts for some of the major countries in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW) including the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

This report includes company profiles and competitive analysis of key IaaS vendors accounting for the majority of market share. The companies profiled includes Alibaba, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Cisco, HP, VMware and others.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 20 additional tables

– Descriptive overview of the global market for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Assessment of the global IaaS market data by various enterprise computing infrastructure applications, deployment model, organization size, and geographical region

– Detailed analysis of key drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities in the market ecosystem

– Information on various applications of IaaS technology provided by the market vendors and their key segments including organization size, industry verticals and geographies

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players within the market, including Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp.”

