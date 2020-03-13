Global Information Security Products and Services Market 2019: By Services, New Technologies, Types, Applications, Emerging Trends, Industry Insights and Forecast to 2023

Global Information Security Products and Services Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

Information security is the practice of preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, inspection, recording or destruction of information. At the core of information security is information assurance, the act of maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability (CIA) of information, ensuring that information is not compromised in any way when critical issues arise. These issues include but are not limited to natural disasters, computer/server malfunction and physical theft. While paper-based business operations are still prevalent, requiring their own set of information security practices, enterprise digital initiatives are increasingly being emphasized, with information assurance now typically being dealt with by information technology (IT) security specialists.

The field of information security has grown and evolved significantly in recent years. It offers many areas for specialization, including securing networks and allied infrastructure, securing applications and databases, security testing, information systems auditing, business continuity planning, electronic record discovery, and digital forensics.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Information Security Products and Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Information Security Products and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

IBM

Symantec

Trend Micro

This study considers the Information Security Products and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Enterprise

Small and Medium Business

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Information Security Products and Services market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Information Security Products and Services market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Information Security Products and Services Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Information Security Products and Services by Players

4 Information Security Products and Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Information Security Products and Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CA Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.1.3 CA Technologies Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CA Technologies News

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco Systems News

11.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 Symantec

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.5.3 Symantec Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Symantec News

11.6 Trend Micro

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Information Security Products and Services Product Offered

11.6.3 Trend Micro Information Security Products and Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Trend Micro News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

