Global Inflight Connectivity Equipment Market-Industry Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2025

Inflight connectivity equipment provides broadband connectivity and live television to both the seatback and passenger devices, as well as mobile phone capabilities including voice, data, text and other GPRS services.

The OEM segment is expected to increase at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as compared to the aftermarket segment.

Global Inflight Connectivity Equipment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Inflight Connectivity Equipment.

This industry study presents the global Inflight Connectivity Equipment market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The Inflight Connectivity Equipment production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Inflight Connectivity Equipment in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders AVIONICA, Custom Control Concepts, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AVIONICA

Custom Control Concepts

Display Interactive

Donica Aviation Engineering

ELTA

Flightcell International

Garmin International

GEE

HAECO Cabin Solutions

HONEYWELL

IDAIR

Inflight Dublin

PANASONIC AVIONICS CORPORATION

ROCKWELL COLLINS

Satcom Direct

Sky Definition Aero Systems

SmartSky Networks

Stellar Entertainment

THALES

Triagnosys

Inflight Connectivity Equipment Breakdown Data by Type:

WiFi Type

Data Communication Type

Inflight Connectivity Equipment Breakdown Data by Application:

Airliner

General Aviation

Business Aircraft

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Inflight Connectivity Equipment status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Inflight Connectivity Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

