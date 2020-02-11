Global Industry Consulting Service Market – Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by 2025

Industry Consulting Service team possesses a rich understanding of industrial and energy processes, a unique combination of specialist skills and multidisciplinary expertise required to plan, design, build and operate a new plant, or to automate equipment in an existing industrial facility, for numerous industry and manufacturing sectors in developed and emerging markets.

This report focuses on the global Industry Consulting Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industry Consulting Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kepner-Tregoe

WSP

Black & Veatch

Ramboll Group

FTI Consulting

Arup

SGSA

Philips Innovation Services

Bain & Company

L.E.K. Consulting

ARC Advisory

Accenture

Atkins

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive industry

Biotech and pharmaceutical

Chemical industry

Consumer products

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

