Global Industrial Rubber Market In Depth Analysis, Size and Top Players LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global industrial rubber market in the next 8 years. Industrial rubber is classified into synthetic rubber and natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is produced by polymerizing unsaturated hydrocarbons such as isoprene and butadiene. It has major role in the automotive industry. Natural rubbers are obtained from the latex sap of trees. There are various applications of natural rubber in different sectors such as chemical, transportation, agriculture, and aerospace industries. Application of wire & cable in rubber industry is the most prominent factors in the market, such as rubber insulated reeling cable, submersible pump cable, flat wire, roller bind cabala, among others. According to the article published in 2016 by powerwatchindia, wires and cables market in India accounted for 40% of the electrical industry.

The Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.49 billion by 2025, from USD 26.86 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Industrial Rubber Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

TOP Competitors of Market:

LANXESS,

US Rubber,

TSRC,

Nizhnekamskneftekhim ,

JSR Corporation ,

LG Chem ,

Versalis S.p.A. ,

ZEON Corporation ,

Ansell,

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation,

NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD.,

THAI RUBBER CORPORATION,

com,

Trinseo,

eni.com. Bridgestone,

Exxon Mobil Corporation ,

MICHELIN,

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.,

The Dow Chemical Company ,

Bridgestone Corporation,

Cooper Standard Inc.,

Continental AG,

Freudenberg Group,

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,

HEXPOL AB,

Gates Corporation,

NOK CORPORATION,

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited,

Eaton,

Myers Industries, Inc.,

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Growing demand in Asia- pacific

Growing demand for eco-friendly rubber

Environmental regulations

Health hazards associated with industrial rubber

Market Definition:-

